Simon Wants To Take More Gent Penalties After Bagging Brace

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles winger Moses Simon believes his Belgian Jupilier club Gent can go on a good run and claw their way back to the top of the league following their 3-0 thumping of KAS Eupen on Monday.

Gent are unbeaten in their three consecutive games for the first time this season recording two wins and a draw.

Simon, who scored two spot-kicks in the space of five minutes in the win against KAS Eupen to hand the former Belgian champions their third win of the season, also stated that he is delighted to have taken the responsibility for penalties.

“I think everybody enjoyed the win,” Simon told Gent’s official website.

“Milli remains the first choice for penalties, but if he is not, I will take the responsibility. I felt confident about it and scored.

“The win helps us but the road is still long. Our goal is simple, to go back to the top and make everyone happy.

“I feel physically top class now and I’m ready to play my game too.”

Gent, who are currently 12th in the league with 13 points from 13 games, will face second placed Sporting Charleroi in their next game on Friday.

