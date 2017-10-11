Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile has been cleared to play for Sivasspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Kenneth Omeruo’s Kasimpasa on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Echiejile was replaced with six minutes left to play in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in last Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo due to an ankle injury, but is now fit to play for his club.

Alex Iwobi scored in the 73rd minute to send Nigeria through to the FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Super Eagles won four games and drew one with a game to spare.

“Echiejile will be available to play this weekend,”‎ Sivasspor’s manager Samet Aybaba told Daily Sabah.

“But we have to check other players who were also on international duty.”

Sivasspor are 11th in the Turkish Super Lig with nine points from seven games.

The 29 year old Echiejile currently on a season loan from French Champions AS Monaco, has featured in all games for Sivasspor so far this term, providing one assist.

