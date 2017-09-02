Sivasspor Congratulate Echiejile Over Super Eagles Win Vs Cameroon In Uyo

By James Agberebi:

Turkish Super league club Sivasspor have congratulated Elderson Echiejile following the Super Eagles 4-0 thrashing of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday .Echiejile is on a season-long loan to Sivasspor from French Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

Two first half goals from China-based duo Odion Ighalo and skipper John Mikel Obi, gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Two more goals in the second half from Victor Moses and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, secured the outstanding win for Nigeria.

Reacting to the win, Sivasspor also expressed delight that Echiejile featured for 90 minutes in the win.

“World Cup Africa qualifying group matches, Nigeria defeated Cameroon 4-0. Elderson played 90 minutes. Congratulations,” the club was quoted on their verified Twitter handle.

Echiejile is set be for action in the Eagles’ second leg match in Yaoundé on Monday.