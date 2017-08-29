Six More Players Arrive, Now 22 Eagles in Uyo Camp

By Kayode Ogundare In Uyo‎:

The Super Eagles camp were lit up Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of more players ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon this Friday and next week Monday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The sixtet of John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Uche Agbo, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Aaron Samuel who replaced Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi have hit the team’s camp in Uyo making the numbers of players in camp rise to 22.

The latest arrivals were hitherto delayed due to issues like flight hitches.