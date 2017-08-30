Slender Ndidi Unfazed By Cameroon’s Big Lions

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has declared that though slight of frame, he’s not afraid of going up against the physically bigger Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying mega-clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Speaking ahead of the game that has gripped the attention of football lovers all over Africa, Ndidi reacted to insinuations that he could be overrun in the middle of the park because of his slender physique.

“I may be slender, but my size has always decieved bigger opponents. I don’t see my size as an impediment to playing well on Friday . I will allow the coaches to make their selections for the game. If I’m picked, I will do my best to ensure that we win,” he said.

The Leicester City of England star also said he’s always given 100 percent to the national team since making his debut under former manager Sunday Oliseh.

“I got my first call-up under Coach Oliseh and since then until now I have always given everything whenever I’m called up. Friday will not be different,” he promised.