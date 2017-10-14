Hull City’s Russian coach, Leonid Slutsky, has expressed his delight seeing his Nigerian defender Ola Aina and Polish winger, ‎Kamil Grosicki return from international break as happier players after helping their respective national teams qualify for 2018 FIFA World, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Slutsky told Hull Daily Mail‎ on Saturday that Aina and Grosicki have asked him about the condition of stadia and cities in Russia after Nigeria and Poland qualified the World Cup.

”I know playing for the national team can really change the mood of a player,” Slutsky told Hull Daily Mail.

”If you have a really good mood from your players, then it will be better for the team, for everybody. Larsson, Grosicki, Meyler, Ola have come in with good moods.

”Grosicki and Aina have asked me about stadiums in Russia, about football, about cities. I hope Larsson and Meyler will play in the World Cup also.”

Aina finally made his Super Eagles debut when he replaced Elderson Echiejile in the 80th minute of the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers Group B match against Zambia in Uyo on October 7. Nigeria ‎won 1-0 to qualify for the Mundial with a game to spare.

