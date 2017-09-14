By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje is elated at the promising partnership of central defensive duo Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong but states that he will be pleased to see an alternative pairing for the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Barring injuries and possibly loss of form, both defenders are likely to be invited for the 2018 World Cup qualifier aainst Zambia.

“The central defenders have been okay. I saw how Ekong played at the Olympics. Balogun plays his club football in German Bundesliga, that means he has played against some world-class strikers,” Sodje told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They are the first choice central defence pairing but I would like a situation whereby we have another good pairing that can play in central defence, maybe Kenneth Omeruo and another guy.

“Its always good to have alternatives in the central defence and it’s only good for the national teams.”

Sodje played for English sides Charlton Athletic and Portsmouh and the Super Eagles.

Balogun and Ekong were on duty in Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.