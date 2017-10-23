‘Solid’ Aina Receives Decent Rating In Hull Win Vs Barnsley

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina got good ratings for Hull City in their 1-0 away win against Barnsley in the English Championship on Saturday.

The away win was Hull’s first in over 14 months with Aina playing a key role.

The only goal of the game was scored by former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell on 78 minutes.

According to hulldailymail.co.uk, Aina, who is in loan from Chelsea, got a rating of 6/10 for his impressive performance for Hull.

And commenting on Aina’s performance: “A far more solid defensive effort from the right-back, who reined in his attacking instincts to play a role in a strong defensive effort. Signs that he is learning lessons and still pressed on with his pace well.”

The win took Hull to 14th on 16 points in the 24-team Championship league table.

Aina made his official debut for the Super Eagles coming on as a second half substitute in the 1-0 win against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

The win clinched the ticket to the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has featured in all of Hull City’s 13 Championship games since joining them on loan.

Hull City Player ratings in win vs Barnsley:

Allan McGregor (7)

Ola Aina (6)

Michael Dawson (7)

Michael Hector (7)

Max Clark (7)

Kevin Stewart (6)

Seb Larsson (5)

Jarrod Bowen (6)

Markus Henriksen (5)

Kamil Grosicki (5)

Nouha Dicko (5)

Substitutes:

Fraizer Campbell (7)

Jackson Irvine (7)

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.