Souness: Liverpool Will Be Lucky To Finish Fourth But They Should Stick With Klopp

Liverpool’s form has been in fits and starts as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table following just one win from their last six matches and former player Graeme Souness reckons the best his former club can hope for is finishing in the top four but would like to see manager Jurgen Klopp remain in his job.

Klopp’s position as manager has come into question with Liverpool 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City and Souness said the German’s passion for the club should earn him more time to turn things around.

Souness said: “If someone would guarantee me a top-four finish for Liverpool, I would sign up right now if I was the Liverpool manager.

“They are in fits and starts. With the element of doubt surrounding [Philippe] Coutinho and their vulnerability at the back, I would take top four right now.

“Liverpool have to stick with Klopp too. He is a good fit for Liverpool. He is a passionate man, wears his heart on his sleeve and Liverpool are that sort of club to give him time.”

Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham on Sunday, after Klopp’s side earned a comprehensive 7-0 win over Maribor in the Champions League.

Souness believed Klopp’s side would have come into their clash with Spurs in a confident mood following their success in Europe, but Liverpool’s ongoing defensive problems continued at Wembley.

He added: “The football has been fab, but you look at last weekend at Wembley and they were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes.

“They still had the ball and the chances, but were well beaten. They are not taking their chances. I was hoping after the Maribor result, there would be more belief that they can score those chances, but at Wembley, Dejan Lovren made too many mistakes and all that confidence from midweek disappeared.

“If you are leaking goals as they are, it doesn’t matter what football you play because you can’t outscore teams. You have to defend properly. You would be far better to be tight and not play attractive football and just nick a game.”

