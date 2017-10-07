By James Agberebi;

Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations foes Bafana Bafana of South Africa breathed life into their stuttering 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign following their 3-1 home win against Burkina Faso in Group D on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi were the scorers for South Africa.

Alain Traore pulled a goal back late in the game which was only a consolation.

Tau gave South Africa the perfect start just one minute into the game before Zwane doubled their lead on 34 minutes.

On the stroke of halftime, Vilakazi made it 3-0 to South Africa.

In the 67th minute, South Africa were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Bongani Zungu who was shown a straight red card.

Traore scored for Burkina Faso with three minutes remaining but it was too little too late.

Despite the win which took South Africa’s point to four points, they still remain bottom while Burkina Faso still occupy top spot on six points.

South Africa’s next game is a rescheduled matchday two home clash against Senegal in November.

The first meeting in 2016 which South Africa won 2-1, was cancelled by FIFA after the Ghanaian referee that officiated the game Joseph Lamptey was accused of manipulating the game.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.