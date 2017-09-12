Obinna Nsofor Joins Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City

South African Premier League club Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of former Nigerian forward Obinna Nsofor on a one-year deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Cape Town City FC becoms the eighth professional club outside NIgeria which Nsofor has featured for since he left the shores of the country in 2005.

Former Super Eagles star Nsofor played for Plateau United, Enyimba of Aba and Kwara United before departing the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Obinna Nsofor who last played for German Bundesliga 2 side SV Darmstadt last season will wear the No.17 jersey for the Benni McCarthy-coached in the PSL.

Nsofor and former South Africa striker McCarthy were teammates at West Ham during the 2010–2011 season.

The 30-year-old Nsofor also previously featured for Chievo Verona, Inter Milan in Italy, Málaga, West Ham United,Lokomotiv Moscow and MSV Duisburg.

In a short video posted via the official Twitter handle of Cape Town City FC, Nsofor, a 2009 Serie A champion with Inter Milan, said he hopes to add value to the club.