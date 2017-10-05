Stand-by Super Eagles Aremu, Ifeanyi Released For Akwa United AITEO Cup Clash

By Johnny Edward(Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

The two standby players in the Super Eagles squad, Afis Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, will leave the Ibom Le Meridien Hotel today (Thursday) to join their team club Akwa United ahead of Sunday’s Aiteo Cup semi-final second leg clash against Sunshine Stars of Akure, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Sunshine Stars won the first leg 1-0 in Ijebu Ode a fortnight ago.

Both players trained with the Super Eagles’ twice (on Tuesday and Wednesday) and admitted to Completesportsnigeria.com in seperate interviews that they have learnt a lot training with their senior colleagues.

Aremu, who was pleased to have teamed up with captain Mikel Obi during training, said he got some tips from the former Chelsea star on how to evolve as an all-round midfielder.

“It was a great experience for me,” Aremu told Completesportnigeria.com in Uyo.

“I learnt a lot playing alongside him (Mikel) and he equally gave me some tips on how to improve my game.”

Ifeanyi on his part hopes to make main squad in subsequent matches.

“Training with the Super Eagles has enhanced my game a lot and I just hope I get a chance to play for the team someday,” the midfielder told Completesportsnigeria.com.

