Star Lager Beer Now Official Beer Partner For Chelsea FC In Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading premium beer, Star Lager, has signed a new partnership agreement with top English Premiership club, Chelsea Football Club.

The partnership agreement, which was recently announced at a press conference in London, will see Star Lager Beer become the official beer partner of Chelsea FC.

Coming on the heels of similar partnerships with six other European clubs; Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2016 and FC Barcelona in 2017, this new partnership will solidify the brands claims to football, as Star Lager will have the special rights to boost the club’s visibility in Nigeria.

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Franco María Maggi, commenting on the new partnership, said,

“The partnership with Chelsea provides us with an remarkable platform to broaden the brand’s profile and its values, while giving us another opening to create distinctive and shining experiences for football fans and Star lager consumers.”

The agreement has several angles, but one of the most notable is the fact that every year a number of football fans across the country will get to watch live Chelsea FC matches in London, England and enjoy numerous other benefits and experiences, that all Nigerian football lovers will appreciate.

Also commenting on the partnership, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Tokunbo Adodo said,

“Star Lager is pleased to be partnering with Chelsea, a club like our own brand, with a rich culture, heritage and history. This new partnership will significantly strengthen our existing partnership portfolio, and is part of a wider strategic intent to be seen as the beer brand of football.”

Nigerian Breweries, makers of Star Lager Beer, is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewery. Incorporated in 1946, Nigerian Breweries introduced Star lager beer into the Nigerian market on June 2, 1949 as the first indigenously brewed beer in a market that was dominated exclusively by imported brands.

Star Lager is largely responsible for the growth of the Nigerian indigenous beer industry, as its success story has influenced the introduction of other successful brands.

As a result of the brand’s successful football initiatives in the country, it has become a reference point for corporate sponsorship and development of local and international football in Nigeria.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea FC is a professional football club based in London, England and the reigning Champions of the English Premier League. The club is also one of the oldest and most valuable football clubs in the world. Chelsea’s regular kit colors are royal blue shirts and shorts with white socks.

A few notable Nigerians who have played in the club include Nigeria’s current national team captain, John Obi Mikel, Nigerian midfielder, Victor Moses, Defender, Kenneth Omeruo, and Forward, Celestine Babayaro amongst others.

