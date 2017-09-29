Star Lager Rewards Four Consumers With London Trip

The Star fans – Ugochukwu Chigozie, Nneamaka Anyanwu, Onyedika Nwokedike and Chinedu Mbanefo – who are also football lovers arrived in London Thursday morning on a British Airways flight..

A spokesperson for the brand says the trip is ‘part of the Star Football experience’, but ‘there are other surprises along the way.’

One of the fans, Ugochukwu, who is the Co-Founder/COO of JORG Technologies (NAIRABOX) and also the Co-Founder/CEO of Tremendoc Limited, a digital healthcare solution, says the trip is ‘a much-needed holiday’.

“I’ve always been an ardent follower of Star and its activities in Nigeria so I’m very excited to be on this trip. It’s a much-needed holiday and I’m grateful to Nigerian Breweries. I can’t wait to see what they have planned for us!”