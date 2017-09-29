Star Lager Rewards Four Consumers With London Trip

Nigeria’s premier beer brand Star surprised four consumers with an all expense-paid trip to London this week.
The Star fans – Ugochukwu Chigozie, Nneamaka Anyanwu, Onyedika Nwokedike and Chinedu Mbanefo – who are also football lovers arrived in London Thursday morning on a British Airways flight..
A spokesperson for the brand says the trip is ‘part of the Star Football experience’, but ‘there are other surprises along the way.’
One of the fans, Ugochukwu, who is the Co-Founder/COO of JORG Technologies (NAIRABOX) and also the Co-Founder/CEO of Tremendoc Limited, a digital healthcare solution, says the trip is ‘a much-needed holiday’.
“I’ve always been an ardent follower of Star and its activities in Nigeria so I’m very excited to be on this trip. It’s a much-needed holiday and I’m grateful to Nigerian Breweries. I can’t wait to see what they have planned for us!”
You can follow the four Nigerians and their activities in London on Star’s Facebook and Instagram Pages or via the hashtag #StarFootballLeague.
COMMENTS
This is rubish i am well convinced that this four have never drink star beer before . they don’t even know the thirst of star beer . it is only in nigeria that u will see something like this.this people bought this prix.it is not by merit . nonsense