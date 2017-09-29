Star Lager Signs Partnership Agreement With Chelsea FC

By Mumini Alao in London:

English Premier League champions Chelsea FC have signed a partnership agreement with Nigeria’s premium lager Star.

The announcement was made by Nigeria Breweries marketing director Franco Maria Maggi during an official ceremony with Chelsea club officials today at Stamford Bridge.

The agreement signed on Friday makes Star Lager the official beer partner of the 2012 UEFA Champions League winners.

Chelsea have now joined Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as Star Lager partners.

Star Lager will also leverage the partnership with engagement and attendance at live matches involving Chelsea.

The partnership has come at the perfect time with Chelsea in fine form, winning their last two matches in impressive fashion.

The English champions defeated Stoke City 4-0 in a Premier League clash last Saturday before stunning Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a Champions League fixture in Madrid on Wednesday.

