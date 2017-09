American Sloane Stephens beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday night in the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title.

Stephens, 24, and Keys were both playing in their first ever Grand Slam final.

Stephens, who defeated Venus Williams in the semi-final, was ranked 957th in the world only six weeks ago.

The new champion came into the tournament unheeded and spent 11 months out with injury recently.