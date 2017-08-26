Sterling Nets Winner, Bags Red Card As Man City Pip Bournemouth

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Manchester City defeated hosts Bournemouth in their Matchday 3 clash at the Vitality Stadium 2-1 in a tensed game on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Charlie Daniels scored for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth while Gabriel Jesus equalised for City. Raheem Sterling scored late to deny the hosts a point.

City manager Pep Guardiola made four changes to the team that played against Everton; with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero making way for Danilo, debutant Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Since the Cherries were promoted back in 2015, they have lost all four meetings against City conceding 15 and scoring just once.

However it took Bournemouth only 13 minutes to go ahead, Daniels’ shot hitting the top right-hand corner of the City net for what could be a contender for the goal of the season.

City however responded eight minutes later through Gabriel Jesus who shrugged off the challenge of Nathan Ake to restore parity and score his first goal of the season.

Sergio Aguero came off the bench in place of Bernardo Silva and was brought down in the Bournemouth penalty box in the 69th minute but there was no penalty awarded for the challenge.

Mendy crossed the ball into Bournemouth penalty area six minutes to full time, the clearance by Ake who seemed not to fully recover from an ankle injury scare earlier in the game was unconvincing but David Silva’s shot went too high and out of danger.

Sterling scored in the seventh minute of added time after 90 minutes, from a scrambled effort. He was given a marching order, a second yellow card for celebrating with a section of his club’s fans. It was the 10th booking of the nervy game.

The win takes City to the top of the table temporarily with seven points, Bournemouth in 17th place.