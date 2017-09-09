Stoke City Captain Fletcher Celebrates Home Draw In ‘Difficult Match’ Vs Man United

Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher is excited by the resilient performance of his team which held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium Saturday evening.

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a brace for the Potters while Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku scored for United.

“What a team performance. The work rate and the attitude was great. We went 2-1 down and came back again,” Fletcher told BT Sport.

“We showed a lot of character. Choupo-Moting deserved his goals just for his work-rate alone.

“We showed confidence and played some good football on the ball. We have had a good start to the season because we have had some difficult games.”

Stoke currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table with five points after four games following the impressive draw by the team that defeated Arsenal 1-0 before the international break.