STRAIGHT A’s: How Super Eagles Rated Vs Indomitable Lions

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf): Here’s how the Super Eagles Rated in their magnificent 4-0 victory over Cameroon in Uyo…

Ikechukwu Ezenwa: 7/10. The FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper did not only keep a clean sheet on his competitive debut for the main Super Eagles, the 29-year-old made superb saves to strengthen his chances of becoming the first choice of the Super Eagles.

Elderson Echiejile: 7/10: The Sivasspor defender did a decent job shutting out the highly-rated Benjamin Mounkandjo. Though he was troubled a bit at the start, Echiejile was also crucial to the Super Eagles keeping a seventh clean sheet in 13 games under coach Gernot Rohr.

Shehu Abdullahi: 6/10: He was one of the several players who started the encounter slowly but gained confidence as the game wore on. Abdullahi carried out his defensive duties and also joined up Moses Simon keeping the Cameroon left-back worked up throughout the encounter.

William Troost-Ekong: 7/10: Ekong was impressive once again for the Super Eagles particularly playing alongside Leon Balogun with who he has struck a perfect chemistry in the heart of the defence of the team.

Leon Balogun: 8/10: The Mainz defender posted a near flawless performance for the Super Eagles on his return. Balogun displayed a solid showing, ensuring the overhyped FC Porto striker, Vincent Aboubacar, had no chance on goal throughout the game.

Mikel Obi, 9/ 10: Mikel was a class act on the day. His return to Super Eagles brought the much needed stability and calmness to the team’s insipid midfield from the last game. The Tianjin TEDA captain provided an assist and scored a goal to help his team to a third straight win in the 2018 World Cup qualifying round.

Ogenyi Onazi, 7/10: Anchored the Super Eagles midfield effectively and was everywhere nullifying threats from the Cameroonian trio of Christian Bassogog, Jules Siani and Benjamin Mounkandjo. He also provided an assist for the fourth goal.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10: Ndidi was culpable for several misplaced passes in the early stages of the game but the Leicester City midfielder grew into the game, forming a good understanding with Ogenyi Onazi who showed glimpses of his old ‘pitbull’ self.

Victor Moses 9/10: The Chelsea star troubled the defence line of the Cameroonians with his dead balls and was more effective defensively for the Eagles who started the game on the back foot. But gradually, Moses found his rhythm, provided an assist for the Eagles second goal and finished off a brilliant counter-attack started by him for the team’s third goal.

Moses Simon 7/10: Simon was also a standout performer for the Super Eagles. He provided an assist for Victor Moses’ goal. The Gent star was a great threat in one-on-one situations and also he combined will with right-back Shehu Abdullahi who was also impressive.

Odion Ighalo 8/10: The Chanchung Yatai striker justified his inclusion in the squad, scoring the opener for the Super Eagles in the 28th minute. The 28-year-old was very direct in his runs which gave the Indomitable defence and particularly defender Michael Ngadui a lot to worry. He was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho in the 60th minute.

Subs

Kelechi Iheanacho 7/10: Kelechi Iheanacho redeemed himself after his lethargic performance against South Africa coming off the substitute’s bench to score Nigeria’s fourth goal six minutes after replacing Odion Ighalo.

Mikel Agu: 7/10: Mikel made his senior national team debut replacing Mikel Obi in the 70th minute and did a great job helping the Super Eagles see out the resounding victory over the Cameroonians.

Ahmed Musa 6/10: Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa came on for the Victor Moses with ten minutes left to play and did not do much to be rated.