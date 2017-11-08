Sunday Stephen Tips Super Eagles To Beat Algeria, Hails Rohr

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Nigerian midfielder Sunday Stephen says he believes strongly that the Super Eagles will beat the Fennecs of Algeria in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier as he has also praised coach Gernot Rohr for steering Nigeria to qualify for the tournament, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Stephen, who plays for American Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake of America, told Complete Sports from his base that he was impressed with Nigeria’s performance during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

According to Sunday Stephen, Rohr has brought something special to the Nigerian football which will go a long way in helping the country to reclaim her rightful position in world’s football.

“I must say I am impressed with what is happening in Nigerian football recently, qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup also speaks volumes of coach Gernot Rohr,” Stephen told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I don’t see anything stopping the Super Eagles from beating Algeria on Friday because we have the players who can do it and the coaches are not also left out. Even if I am not in the team today, I will keep praying for the players and working hard because the coach needs the best at the World Cup next year.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.