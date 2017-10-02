Chipolopolo’ Russia-Based Sunzu, Sakala To Hit Accra Camp Today

Russia-based duo of defender Stoppila Sunzu of Arsenal Tula and striker Fashion Sakala Spartak Moscow are expected to join the Chipolopolo of Zambia training camp in Accra Ghana today (Monday) ahead of Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo, according to Zambianfootball.co.zm.

Sunzu was in action for Arsenal Tula who beat FC Krasnodar 1-0 last Friday, while Sakala was benched in Spartan Moscow’s 2-0 win against Ural on Saturday.

The Chipolopolo arrived in Accra Ghana yesterday (Sunday) and have set up base at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

“We all arrived safely in Accra yesterday (Sunday), the first group arrived at 17:30 hours while the second group flew in at 22:35 hours. So far Roderick Kabwe and Justin Shonga are with us as first foreign based players to join camp,” team manager Chris Chibuye stated. .

The Super Eagles top Group B on 10 points, followed by Zambia who have seven points.

Cameroon are third on three points while Algeria are bottom on just one point.

