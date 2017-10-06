Saturday, October 7 2017 . ompletesportsnigeria.com ‘s JAMES AGBEREBI chronicles the 17 past encounters between Nigeria and Zambia at senior level as the Super Eagles look to seal their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification with a home win in Uyo against the Chipolopolo on

The two teams have clashed in 17 matches, in both friendlies and competitive games. Nigeria have won seven, while Zambia have won five. Five of their 17 past encounters ended in draws.

The Super Eagles currently top the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B on 10 points, while Zambia are second with seven points.

ZAMBIA 5-1 NIGERIA: 1974 AFCON Qualifier, 1st Leg, Play-off

Nigeria and Zambia met for the first time in the first leg play-off of the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Lusaka in 1973.

Zambia went on to secure a healthy 5-1 first leg win to take to the reverse fixture in Lagos.

NIGERIA 3-2 ZAMBIA: 1974 AFCON Qualifier, 2nd Leg, Play-off

In the second leg played in Lagos, Nigeria won 3-2 but it was not enough as they crashed out 7-4 on aggregate.

Zambia joined Mauritius, Congo, Egypt (hosts), Uganda, Guinea, DR Congo (then known as Zaire), (Cote d’Ivoire) as the eight teams that qualified for the 1974 AFCON.

Zambia went all the way to the final, but lost to DR Congo.

NIGERIA 0-0 ZAMBIA: 1978 AFCON Group Stage

For the first time Nigeria and Zambia met in the AFCON tournament when they were drawn in the Group A of the 1978 edition in Ghana. Burkina Faso (known as Upper Volta then) were also in the group.

After 90 minutes of football, both Nigeria and Zambia settled for a 0-0 draw.

Nigeria and Ghana emerged from the group into the semi-finals while Zambia and Upper Volta were eliminated.

ZAMBIA 3-0 NIGERIA: 1981, International Friendly

In 1981, Nigeria travelled to Lusaka to take on Zambia in an international friendly game.

This was the first time both countries met in a friendly game after their previous three encounters in competitive games.

Zambia outclassed Nigeria, winning the game 3-0.

ZAMBIA 3-0 NIGERIA: 1982 AFCON, Group Stage

Nigeria was drawn with Zambia in Group B of the 1982 AFCON held in Libya. Also in the group were Algeria and Ethiopia.

Nigeria defeated Ethiopia 3-0 in their first match, but lost 2-1 to Algeria in their second game.

It was a must win game for Nigeria against Zambia in their final group game, but the Zambians won 3-0.

NIGERIA 0-0 ZAMBIA: 1986 AFCON Qualifier, 1st Leg, Play-off

In the qualifiers for the 1986 AFCON hosted by Egypt, Nigeria and Zambia pitted against each other.

It was the second time both countries would face each other after the 1974 AFCON qualifying match which the Zambians won 7-4 on aggregate.

Zambia forced Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in Lagos.

ZAMBIA 1-0 NIGERIA: 1986 AFCON Qualifier, 2nd Leg, Play-off

Just like in the AFCON 1974 qualifiers, Zambia once again eliminated Nigeria.

In the return leg of the 1986 AFCON qualifier in Lusaka, Zambia won the Super eagles 1-0 to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

At the 1986 AFCON proper, Zambia crashed out in the group stage after drawing one and losing two games.

NIGERIA 2-0 ZAMBIA: 1990 AFCON Semi-final

Before meeting Zambia in the semi-final of the 1990 AFCON, Nigeria had gone five straight games without a win against them.

The Zambian team’s invincibility became a thing of the past as Nigeria triumphed 2-0 and progressed into the final.

Okechukwu Uche gave Nigeria the lead in the 18th minute while the late Rashidi Yekini wrapped the game up for Nigeria on 77 minutes.

NIGERIA 2-1 ZAMBIA: 1994 AFCON Final This was one of the most thrilling encounters between Nigeria and Zambia since they first met in 1973. It was the first time ever both countries would clash in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Elijah Litana headed Zambia into the lead on just three minutes before Emmanuel Amuneke drew Nigeria level in the fifth minute. Just two minutes into the second half, Amuneke scored what proved to be the winner and sealed a 2-1 win for Nigeria’s second AFCON title. ZAMBIA 2-0 NIGERIA: 1997, International Friendly, 1st Leg After the 1994 AFCON final in Tunisia which Nigeria won 2-1, both countries met in an international friendly in Lusaka in 1997. Zambia avenged their 1994 AFCON loss to by winning 2-0. Goals from Musole Sakulanda in the 47th minute and Allan Kamwanga in the 55th minute, secured the win for Zambia. ZAMBIA 0-0 NIGERIA: 1997, International Friendly, 2nd Leg The second leg of the international friendly game between Zambia and Nigeria was played just two days after their first meeting which ended 2-0 in favour of Zambia. This time the game was played in Kitwe with Nigeria holding Zambia to a 0-0 draw. NIGERIA 1-0 ZAMBIA: 2002 AFCON Qualifier, Group Stage, 1st Leg Nigeria and Zambia were drawn in the same group alongside Madagascar and Namibia in the qualifiers for the Mali 2002 AFCON. On matchday-one of the qualifiers in 2001, Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 in Lagos thanks to Victor Agali’s 33rd minute goal. The win was Nigeria’s first AFCON qualifier home win against Zambia since a 3-2 win back in 1973 also in Lagos which was the second leg of their 1974 AFCON qualifier. ZAMBIA 1-1 NIGERIA: 2002 AFCON Qualifier, Group Stage, 2nd Leg In the second leg of the 2002 AFCON qualifier between Zambia and Super eagles of Nigeria in Chingola, the game ended 1-1. It was the first time Zambia failed to beat Nigeria in a competitive home game. Benedict Akwuegbu put Nigeria ahead in the 30th minute, but an own goal by Isaac Okoronkwo on 42 minutes drew Zambia level. NIGERIA 5 – 4 (pens) ZAMBIA (2010 AFCON Quarter-final) After their 1994 AFCON final fixture, both Nigeria and Zambia waited for 16 years before they clashed again in Africa’s biggest football showpiece, this time at the 2010 edition in Angola. Under the tutelage of the late Amodu Shuaibu, Nigeria once again emerged victorious beating Zambia 5-4 on penalties following 120 minutes of football that ended 0-0, and the Super Eagles progressed into the semi-finals. Vincent Enyeama was the hero for the Super eagles of Nigeria as he saved Thomas Nyirenda’s kick before sending Kennedy Mweene the wrong way to secure the win. NIGERIA 2-0 ZAMBIA: 2011, International Friendly Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2012 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon but faced Zambia in a international friendly match. The Chipolopolo were among the 16 teams for the 2012 tournament. The game which was played in Kaduna was a preparatory game for Zambia who went on to emerge champions after beating Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2012 AFCON. And in the friendly game Nigeria won 2-0 thanks to goals from the Uche brothers, Ikechukwu and Kalu. ZAMBIA 1-1 NIGERIA: 2013 AFCON, Group Stage Nigeria and Zambia were drawn in the group stage of the 2013 AFCON in South Africa. Burkina Faso and Ethiopia were the other two teams in the group In their second group game, both Nigeria and Zambia played out a 1-1 draw. Emmanuel Emenike scored for Nigeria on 57 minutes before Kennedy Mweene equalised from the penalty spot. Nigeria and Burkina Faso qualified for the quarter-finals while Zambia and Ethiopia crashed out. ZAMBIA 1-2 NIGERIA: 2018 World Cup Qualifier, Group Stage, 1st Leg Nigeria’s 2-1 win against Zambia in Ndola on matchday -one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers was the first time ever that a Nigerian senior team would achieve the feat. In the previous five away games in Zambia, Nigeria lost four and drew just one. The Super Eagles got their first ever away win in Zambia thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho in the 33rd and 43rd minutes respectively. Collins Mbesuma pulled a goal back for Zambia in the 71st minute.

Group B Standing

