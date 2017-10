The Super Eagles began on Tuesday began training for their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s GANIYU YUSUF was at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo as the 20 Super Eagles players were put through their paces by coach Gernot Rohr and his crew.

Here are some of the exclusive photographs…

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.