Super Eagles, Cameroon Drop In FIFA Rankings; Zambia Rise

By James Agberebi:

Despite an impressive FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier results against Cameroon, the Super Eagles dropped six places in the latest FIFA Coca Cola world rankings, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to the latest rankings released on Thursday on FIFA’s official website, the Eagles dropped from the 38th to the 44th position.

In Africa, the Super Eagles are now ranked fifth.

The Eagles’ next World Cup qualifying opponents, Zambia, however improved in the rankings as they moved up 18 places to 78.

Cameroon, just like the Eagles, dropped in the rankings. The Africa Cup of Nations champions dropped 10 places from 35th to 45th.

The Eagles’ AFCON 2019 Group E qualifying conquerors South Africa also did not do well as as they dropped 14 places to 80th.

Libya who are also in Group E made a little improvement as they move up two places to 81st.

The Eagles next 2019 AFCON opponents Seychelles move four places to 190th.

Meanwhile in the top 10 ranked countries, Germany usurped Brazil as they are now number one. In second place are Brazil, Portugal are third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth and Poland sixth.

Switzerland are seventh, France eighth, Chile ninth and Colombia 10th.