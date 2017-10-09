The Super Eagles sealed their place at the Russia 2008 World Cup on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

After the tense victory which confirmed Nigeria as the first African team to claim a ticket to Russia, the ecstatic players and officials popped some champagne and celebrated right there on the pitch.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s GANIYU YUSUF took some stunning images of the ‘party’. Here are some of the shots…