Super Eagles Drop In FIFA Ranking; Argentina Stay Put, South Africa Slip

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped nine places from 41st to 50th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Super Eagles also dropped 50 points as they are now on 671 points from their previous 721 points.
The latest ranking, which was published on FIFA’s official website, places the Super Eagles in the eighth position in Africa behind Senegal who recorded their highest-ever position on the monthly ranking moving up nine steps to 23rd.
The Teranga Lions are now the top-ranked African nation, having leapfrogged Tunisia in 27th position (second in Africa) and Egypt who dropped one place to 31st. Congo DR are in fourth while Morocco,Burkina Faso and Cameroon all finished above Nigeria.
The Eagles’ drop comes after they drew 1-1 with Algeria in their final group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and defeated Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.
Seychelles, who will host the Eagles on matchday two in Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year, dropped one place from their 188th position last month to 189th.
Group E leaders, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, also dropped to 81st from their 74th position from last month. Libya, also in Group E, moved up 10 places from 87th to 77th in the ranking.
Meanwhile, in the top 10 ranked teams, Germany are number one, Brazil are number two, Portugal are in third position, Argentina remain in fourth and Belgium fifth.
Spain moved up to sixth position, Poland are now seventh. Switzerland moved into the top ten bracket and are now eight while France and Chile complete the top ten in ninth and 10th respectively.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2017.
COMMENTS
Bias FIFA
Yes, the ranking is right because we are in pot4 in world cup group
What is the meaning that,pot4 and what.
At least, we are in pot 4, what would u say about those that are not in any pot yet ahead of us?
Please explain what you mean by we’re in pot 4?
yeye ranking.
so beating Argentina now is a sin abi?
Nonsense, the pot 4 had nothing to do with November rankings…
Ranking nonsense.
FIFA with their crazy ranking, by the way who ranking help?
This is the reason I don’t like these FIFA rankings. Untill FIFA states clearly the criteria for the rankings it will continue to generate controversies!
After the last 2 matches of S/Eagles I was expecting a jump upwards in our ranking but instead we drop 9 PLACES!!! Imagine that….
This their ranking, nawa oo
Technically, fifa is right!!!!
The ranking slip is sequel to the draw against Algeria, and d win against Argentina is not competitive it’s simply a friendly match.
The rule is once a team below u beat u or held u to a draw in a competitive match, u expect a slip.
In that case Burkina Faso and Cameroon who failed to win and qualify for the world cup should not finish above us.. This rankings lacks credibility and objectivity.
Stop justifying this nonsense pls. There is no iota of sense in this ranking.
Lol… Wu sais friendly dont count
Our FIFA consultant said so Gbenga Hunthode Joseph
The problem with some people is that they want to look like people who carry out serious research and will therefore post a comment dat will make pple notice them. The best thing is to ignore dia comment bcos all dey want is to feel relevant.
Bullshit Rankings.. Whats the justification for this?
Fifa Ranking,Na wa ooo
I have decided not to pay attention to this FIFA rankings, it doesn’t reflect the result on the pitch.
Just bcos Nigeria is da 1st african country 2 qualify 4 world cup Russia 2018 also disgrace Argentina in a frndly match by 4-2 scores a pity to fifa
FIFA is a joker then
All of a sudden,Nigerians now takes FIFA imbecilic ranking/slanting very serious like heavenly ‘raptures’ The ranking will take the heat off Super Eagles n the underdogs will be underated @ everyone peril @mundial.
Let them rank Naija last, we go dey chop their father for pitch. Up Naija… Nigeria 4 : 2 Argentina.
foolish fifa
Confused FIFA and their end time ranking. only God knows what criteria they re using. if country like Cameroon, Congo and even Switzerland that qualified through play off could be ranked ahead of Nigeria then something is wrong
@Babatunde if u said that what was Nigeria ranking after we beat Zambia and Cameroon? how many matches did Argentine won in their qualifying matches except the last match and yet they’re ranked number 4 in the word.Those European country that used to play minor countries re even well ranked. Super eagles current performance at the mome
nt deserves to be among d first 3 in
africa
I don’t believe in FIFA rankings..I believe in team performance..