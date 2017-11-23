Super Eagles Drop In FIFA Ranking; Argentina Stay Put, South Africa Slip

Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped nine places from 41st to 50th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles also dropped 50 points as they are now on 671 points from their previous 721 points.

The latest ranking, which was published on FIFA’s official website, places the Super Eagles in the eighth position in Africa behind Senegal who recorded their highest-ever position on the monthly ranking moving up nine steps to 23rd.

The Teranga Lions are now the top-ranked African nation, having leapfrogged Tunisia in 27th position (second in Africa) and Egypt who dropped one place to 31st. Congo DR are in fourth while Morocco,Burkina Faso and Cameroon all finished above Nigeria.

The Eagles’ drop comes after they drew 1-1 with Algeria in their final group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and defeated Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.

Seychelles, who will host the Eagles on matchday two in Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year, dropped one place from their 188th position last month to 189th.

Group E leaders, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, also dropped to 81st from their 74th position from last month. Libya, also in Group E, moved up 10 places from 87th to 77th in the ranking.

Meanwhile, in the top 10 ranked teams, Germany are number one, Brazil are number two, Portugal are in third position, Argentina remain in fourth and Belgium fifth.

Spain moved up to sixth position, Poland are now seventh. Switzerland moved into the top ten bracket and are now eight while France and Chile complete the top ten in ninth and 10th respectively.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2017.