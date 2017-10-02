Super Eagles Fans Tell Complete Sports ‘Road To Russia’ Crew Zambia Will Fall

By Nurudeen Obalola and Johnny Edward on athe way to Uyo:

Numerous Nigerian fans in Ibafo and Sagamu, Ogun State, who spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com as we are making our way to Uyo are confident the Super Eagles will end the World Cup dreams of the Zambia on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Completesportsnigeria.com and Complete Sports Studios are on a road trip to Uyo with a six-man crew for the key World Cup qualifier that could seal early qualification for Russia.

The Chipolopolo of Zambia revived their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after they beat Algeria over two legs to move within three points of group leaders, Nigeria.

But the supporters of the Super Eagle remain unfazed at the sudden resurgence in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Akinola Gbamgbose, an Okada rider in Ibafo, was the first to speak to Completesportsnigeria.com on our first stop. He believes the Super Eagles will do the double over Zambia.

Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 on matchday 1 in Ndola.

“The boys know what is at stake and I am sure they will win Zambia again with a wider margin,” Gbamgbose told Completesportsnigeria.com’s Road To Russia crew on Monday.

Michael Ojibo, a trader in Ibafo also urged the Uyo fans to turn out enmass to support the team.

“We have a good team but they also need the support to clinch the sole ticket. We will win,” Ojibo said confidently.

Akinbode Akinriola, who works with the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, also predicted a 2-0 scoreline.

“We have great players to get the job done and I’m confident we will win 2-0,” Akinriola told the crew at the second stop in Sagamu.

Ronke Adesanya, a newspaper vendor in Saga,mu praised Completesportnigeria.com. for their initiative of feeling the pulse of the Super Eagles fans ahead of the game.

“I want Alex Iwobi to score because I support Arsenal. The sale of Complete Sports has boosted my business and regarding the game based on their current form Nigeria will win,” the friendly lady said.

Michael Odulami, an Okada rider in Sagamu, added that a win on Saturday is non-negotiable for three-time African champions Super Eagles.

A win for Nigeria on Saturday will seal a third straight FIFA World Cup slot for the Super Eagles.

