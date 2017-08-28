Super Eagles Goalie Alampasu Arrives In Uyo For Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf):

Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Alampasu touched down in Uyo on Monday morning aboard a Dana Airline flight to join the national team in preparation for Friday’s World Cup Qualifying match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun, Completeortsnigeria.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to completesportsnigeria.com, Alampasu expressed his delight at his invitation and promised to give his best to help the team emerge victorious.

“We all want to go to the World Cup and everybody is ready to give his best for the cause. We won’t be scared of Camrroun despite their status as reigning African champions,” the CD Feirense of Portugal goalkeeper told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper requested for the support of the fans for the entire duration of the game.

He said: “We need to make the game difficult for Cameroun and that will involve everybody from technical bench yo the coaches and even the fans. We must all get behind the team so that victory can be guaranteed.”

Nigeria are top of Group B with six points from two games while Cameroun are second with two from as many games. Zambia and Algeria prop up the group with a point each.

Only the winner of the group will make it to the World Cup in Russia 2018.