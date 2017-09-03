Super Eagles Land In Yaounde For Indomitable Lions

Report and photo by Nurudeen Obalola:

The Super Eagles arrived here in Yaounde at about 2.20pm on Sunday (today) and got to their hotel around 3.15pm for Monday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The team will be staying at the swank Hilton Yaounde that is said to be the best hotel in the Cameroon capital city.

The team got off the luxury bus that brought them from the Aeroport International Yaounde-Nsimalen at around 3.20pm and entered the five-star hotel through the back entrance under heavy security.

The four Cameroonian journalists and Completesportsnigeria.com were mostly restricted from getting near the team but Completesportsnigeria.com managed to get some shots of the players as they got off the vehicle and had their bags scanned.

The Eagles are due to train at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo at 6pm tonight.

The match, the second leg of the double-header after the 4-0 Nigeria win in Uyo on Friday, is scheduled to kick off at 6pm, not the 7pm that was initially reported.

Nigeria lead Group B of the African qualifying series with nine points, while Cameroon have only two points. Zambia, who defeated Algeria on Saturday, are second with four points.