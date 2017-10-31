What Would Be Your Super Eagles Line-up Vs Algeria, Argentina?

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has invited a strong squad for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on 10 November and the friendly against Argentina in Russia four days later.

He has included all the regulars, bar the injured Victor Moses and Elderson Echiejile, and a few new names including the teenage Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and Norway-based midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali.

Bearing in mind that the Algeria game has no effect on Nigeria’s World Cup qualification, as the team have already qualified for Russia 2018, and the Argentina game is a high-profile friendly against a true world power, which players would you field in both matches if you were Rohr?

Would you go for a strong line-up against one team and try new players against the other? Or would you go for a mixture in both games?

Please let us have your line-ups against Algeria and Argentina.

Super Eagles squad for Algeria, Argentina games:

Goalkeepers:

Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah) Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders:

William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey) Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus)

Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands)

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany)

Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium) Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France)

Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders:

Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China) Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey)

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal)

John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey) Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium) Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England) Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China)

Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium)

Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey)

Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria)

Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia).

