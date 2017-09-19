By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Ahead of the October 7 World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com can report that the list of the Super Eagles players that will prosecute the crucial home game will be released next week.

Nigeria need to win the match to guarantee a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after their impressive performance against Cameroon, home and away, which placed the Super Eagles on top of Group B with 10 points, three more than second-placed Zambia.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, who spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com, said coach Gernot Rahr has been busy preparing for the Zambia match immediately the team returned from Yaoundé where they played a 1-1 draw with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on 4 September.

“The list of the players that will face Zambia should be out by next week because the coaching crew led by Gernot

Rohr has been busy preparing for the match immediately after the Cameroon game in Yaoundé,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com

“It is a crucial match as we all know and we have a coach that is determined to ensure Nigeria beat Zambia to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered from the Nigeria Football Federation that the Franco-German coach will visit England before his return to Nigeria to speak with some of the players ahead of the match.

The match is billed for Uyo on October 7.

