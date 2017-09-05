Super Eagles Media Officer Salutes Complete Sports’ Unique Coverage Of Nigeria-Cameroon Clashes

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, has hailed Complete Sports for it’s outstanding coverage of the two legged encounters between the Nigerian team and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde.

Super Eagles won 4-0 in Uyo and gallantly earned an away draw (1-1) in Yaounde to bolster their spirited race for Russia 2018 ticket.

Complete Sports’ Nurudeen Obalola was the only Nigerian journalist in Yaounde as the Cameroonian team stormed Uyo for the first leg. It was akin to an espionage mission.

Simultaneously, Kayode Ogundare also covered the Uyo end of the long-anticipated confrontations, and their reports as published in Complete Sports daily newspaper and online on Completesportsnigeria.com

excited the readers while it all lasted.

Ibitoye told Complete Communications Limited Group Managing Director, Alhaji Mumini Alao, during a conversation that the Super Eagles were thankful to Complete Sports because its astute professionalism in the coverage of the big occasions benefited the team.

“I want to, on behalf of the Super Eagles, say a big thank you to Complete Sports for the role they played with their double edged coverage during our World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon,” Ibitoye remarked heartily.

“The reports from Yaounde, especially those detailing the weather, atmosphere and mood in Cameroon, from Nurudeen Obalola, I always forwarded to our team doctor and this helped a great deal.

“We urge Complete Sports not to make this a one-off, so that we can always be informed about what our opponents have in the offing during crucial and important games like the ones we had last Friday and on Monday.”