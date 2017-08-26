Super Eagles New Boy Aina Excited With Hull’s Massive Win Vs Bolton

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles invitee, Ola Aina, has described Hull City’s 4-0 home win against Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship on Friday night as well deserved and inspiring one for more positive results, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A brace from Jarrod Bowen and a goal each from Adams Diomande and Kamil Grosicki secured the emphatic win for Hull City.

Aina who joined Hull City on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, featured for 90 minutes in the game.

The win which is Hull City’s second win after five league games, places them in the sixth position on seven points.

Reacting to the win, Aina states that he and his teammates will work hard to replicate such performance which they displayed against Bolton.

“Much needed three points last night! We’ll work hard to keep this going,” Aina wrote on his twitter handle.

Aina is in of the 23-man squad released by coach Gernot Rohr for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Cameroon on September 1st and 4th.