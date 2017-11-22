Super Eagles New Dates For 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

By Johnny Edward: The Super Eagles match day two clash against Seychelles in the qualifying series for the 2019 African Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon has been rescheduled to hold during the week of September 3 to September 11, 2018, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed.

The ties were earlier scheduled for March 19 to March 27, 2018 but have been postponed to allow the five teams representing Africa at the World Cup use the FIFA window to prepare with friendly matches.

Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal are the five countries representing Africa at the 2018 World Cup.

For match day 3, the Super Eagles will face Libya at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo on the on October 8 with (match day four) the reverse fixture in Tripoli a week later.

Nigeria will face South Africa on match day five in Durban between the days of November 12 to November 20. The Super Eagles lost their opening Group E fixture at home to South Africa 2-0 in Uyo.

Read Also: Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On 35th Birthday

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.