Super Eagles To Pocket N1m Each For Win Vs Zambia

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo: The Super Eagles of Nigeria have signed for a match bonus of one million naira each for their win over Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B match in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The money will be credited to the players’ respective bank accounts, it was also gathered from a top official of the NFF.

A solitary goal from substitute Alex Iwobi sealed a nervy win and secured the 2018 World Cup slot for the three time African Champions at the expense of the Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) of Zambia.

The Gernot Rohr’s side qualified from Group B, after bagging an unassailable 13 points from five games, six points ahead of second placed Zambia.

Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered that the players also signed for their camp allowances Saturday night but how much they will will earn was not disclosed.

The Super Eagles will face Algeria in their final Group B match in November which precedes the FIFA World Cup draw in December.

Meanwhile, multi–millionaire business mogul, Chief Kensington Adebutu, on Saturday rewarded the Super Eagles with the sum of N50 million, after the three –time African champions became the first African country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

