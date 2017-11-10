How Super Eagles Rated In Draw Vs Algeria

Completesportsnigeria. com’s Adeboye Amosu rates the performances of Super Eagles players in their World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on Friday night…

Ikechukwu Ezenwa 5/10

The FC Ifeanyiubah goalkeeper fluffed a cross on the hour mark but showed tremendous composure to dribble past Islam Slimani under pressure in the first half. Failed to stop the latter’s penalty for the Desert Foxes only goal. Shaky on occasion but decent overall.

Shehu Abdullahi 6/10

Performed his defensive tasks impressively but offered little going forward. Never really hit the standard he set in the Super Eagles previous game against Zambia.

Leon Balogun 6/10

Nearly conceded an own goal in the 34th minute and started poorly, otherwise it was another impressive showing from the the FC Mainz centre-back.

William Troost- Ekong 7/10

The Aiteo CAF African footballer of the year nominee was arguably Nigeria’s best defender on the night. Had a solid outing against an Algerian attack that paraded deadly duo of Yacine Brahimi and Islam Slimani.

Ola Aina 7/10

The young defender was handed his first start against the Algerians and showed his class all through. Kept the dangerous Riyad Mahrez at bay and support the attack well.

WILFRED NDIDI 5/10

Not one of his best games for the three-time African champions but did well to shield the back line from the marauding Algerian attackers.

JOHN OGU 7/10

A battling display from the Israeli-based midfielder who scored his side’s only goal of the game off a sublime shot from outside the area.

OGHENEKARO ETEBO 4/10

Failed to justify his selection in the game and it was a surprise he spent the entire duration of the game on the pitch.

KELECHI IHEANACHO 5/10

Played in an unfamiliar wide forward role and never asserted himself inthe game.

ALEX IWOBI 6/10

The Arsenal winger came to life in the second half following a quiet first half display but couldn’t unlock the Algerian defence.

ANTHONY NWAKEME 5/10

Had a well timed volley saved late in the first half otherwise it was a rather dull performance from the highly rated striker.

SUBSTITUTES

HENRY ONYEKURU 3/10

Took the place of Anthony Nwakeme 20 minutes from time and never really got going in the match.

AHMED MUSA 2/10

Had to 10 minutes to prove his worth but couldn’t make an impact

