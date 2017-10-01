Super Eagles Stars Ideye, Onazi, Ogu Celebrate Nigeria At 57

By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles stars, Brown Ideye, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu have joined millions of Nigerians in wishing the country a happy 57th independence day celebration.After years of colonial rule by Britain, Nigeria became an independent country on October 1st, 1960.

And in celebrating Nigeria at 57, the footballers took to their verified Twitter handles to send their messages.

Ideye who plays for Chinese Super Leagie club Tianjin Teda writes:”Happy independent day to my country Nigeria.”

Onazi hails: “Happy Independence Day my dear country Nigeria.”

On his part,  Ogu writes on his handle:
“Happy independence to my lovely country Nigeria, I love you!!”

