Super Eagles To Train At 5pm

By Kayode Ogundare

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are scheduled to have their first training session in preparation for the World Cup qualifying game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the mainbowl of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo by 5pm on Tuesday evening.

 

This was according to information released on the national team’s Twitter handle late on Monday night.

 

 

The Super Eagles team and officials, led by Gernot Rohr, finally landed in Uyo on Monday night after their flight was delayed in Abuja.

 

The national team eventually settled in at their Ibom Golf Resort hotel around 8pm with 16 players in camp.

