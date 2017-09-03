Super Eagles To Train At 7pm Tonight, Stay At Hilton Yaounde

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Super Eagles will have their main training session here in Yaounde on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian team are billed to arrive in Yaounde around noon today after Friday’s stunning 4-0 win over Cameroon in Uyo.

The victory put the Super Eagles seven points clear of the struggling Indomitable Lions after three games in Russia 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B.

Zambia are second with four points after their 3-1 victory on Saturday over Algeria, who have only one point.

“The Nigerian team will train at the main pitch on Sunday from 7pm,” the Director of Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Mete Timothee, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They can also have light training at the annex if they want to. But the main pitch is for them from 7pm.”

Meanwhile, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed that the Super Eagles will be staying at the five-star Hilton Yaounde, away from the Lions base of Monte Febe Hotel.

The second leg of the double-header is scheduled for 7pm on Monday night at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo here in Yaounde.