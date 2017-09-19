Super Eagles’ Winning Mentality Excites Aaron

By David Meshioye:

CSKA Moscow FC striker Aaron Samuel says he is impressed with the Super Eagles’ winning mentality and the camaraderie that exists in the team’s camp during the period of the CAF 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria,com report’s

Aaron told Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive chat stated that the current crop of Super Eagles players have developed a bond that will go a long way in steering the team to the pinnacle of global football.

He posited that this current trend will eventually see Nigeria reclaim it’s rightful place in African football, and most importantly, help Super Eagles compete well wirh top World football nations.

“I must confess that I’m really impressed with the kind of bond and winning mentality that exist within Super Eagles,” the former Guangzhou RF star told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It breeds unity, and that is what you need to reach greater heights in life

“I believe so much in the team, and the sky is the limit if what coach Rohr is doing right now is anything to go by.”

