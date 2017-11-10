By Adeboye Amosu: Super Falcons defender Faith Ikidi has extended her contract with Swedish club Pitea IF, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The tough tackling defender whose contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign penned a new two-year deal with Pitea IF.

“I feel so good at the team and in the city. I’m very thankful to the Hortlax Assembly and Älvsbyhus for ensuring the extension could be carried out,” Ikidi told the club’s website.

It is the second time Ikidi will be renewing her contract with the Damallsvenskan outfit.

The former Bayelsa Queens player, who was one of the three Nigerians to be the first set of Africans to play in the Swedish Championship after linking up with QBIK in 2014, previously extended her deal in 2015.

Ikidi has been a key member of the Pitea IF side and was voted the defender in the Swedish league in 2015.

She has been capped 53 times at the international level by Nigeria.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.