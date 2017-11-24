SUPER REGULAR: Ndidi Set For 30th EPL Start In 30 Games

By Dare Esan: Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to make his 30th start in 30 Premier League games tonight at the London Stadium where his club Leicester City will face West Ham United.

Ndidi has started all Premier League games he played since he made his debut in the Foxes’ 3-0 loss to Chelsea on January 14 at the King Power Stadium following his switch from Belgian top flight side Genk during the last winter transfer window.

The Nigerian who won Leicester’s young player of the year award at the end of his first season in England last summer started all 17 games he played in the league for the former EPL champions last season.

This term, and despite the change in manager from Craig Shakespeare to Claude Puel, Ndidi has played and started all 12 EPL games played by Leicester and, barring any last minute injury, looks set to make his 30th appearance in the most competitive and lucrative league in the on Friday night.

Ndidi, who has scored twice in the competition since he moved over from Belgium, will hope to lead Leicester City to victory against David Moyes’ side to at least ensure he bridges the gap between the wins and losses the club recorded in the games he featured in.

Leicester have lost 13 and won 10 in the 29 games Ndidi has featured in since last January.

While Ndidi is seeking to continue in his 100 per cent run for the Foxes, his compatriots Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho will be hoping for a change in their fortunes.

Musa who has appeared 21 times in the league since he joined from CSKA Moscow last season is yet to feature in the club’s matchday squad for the league this term while Iheanacho has started only two of the nine games he has played in the league for the club following his summer transfer from Manchester City.

