Swansea Manager Clement Praises Brace Hero Abraham

Nigeria target Tammy Abraham has earned Swansea City manager Paul Clement’s praise after the on-loan Chelsea forward scored twice in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Nigeria Football Federation have approached Abraham to switch from England and play for the Super Eagles but the 20-year-old striker said he would prefer to play for England, whose junior side’s he has played for.

Abraham scored in each half to give Swansea a vital three points at the Liberty Stadium.

“That was the best game Tammy has played, I was pleased with his overall performance,” Clement told reporters after the game. “He was threatening the defence with his runs, his play with his back to goal was better and he put in a good shift defensively.”

Swansea sit 13th in the Premier League table after collecting eight points from their eight league games this season.

