Swansea Seal £12m Return Of CIV Forward Bony

Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfried Bony on Thursday night signed a two year contract and returns to Swansea after a fee of £12million was agreed with Manchester City.

Bony first played for Swansea City from 2013 to 2015, and joined Manchester City thereafter?

He returned to the Welsh club after failing to make an impact at Manchester City in January 2015.

The Ivory Coast forward spent last season on loan at Stoke from Manchester City.

Swansea announced the transfer on its Twitter handle

“We’re delighted to confirm the signing of Wilfried from @mancity.”

“Everyone at the Club would like to wish Wilfried the best with the next chapter of his career, ” Manchester City’s website wrote late Thursday.

The Bony deal facilitated the sale of Fernando Llorente to Tottenham Hotspur after a move to Chelsea for the striker was thought to be wrapped up.

Bony is likely to make his second debut for Paul Clement’s team against Newcastle United after the international break.