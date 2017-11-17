Aruna Quadri defeated Portuguese star Freitas Marcos in four straight sets to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ongoing ITTF World Tour Swedish Open on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Quadri outclassed Marcos 11-6,11-4,13-11,12-10 to set up a feisty encounter with World Number 2 Fan Zhendong from China on Saturday in table 1.

Zhendong had also defeated German star Duda Benedikt 4-1 to book a place in the quarter-final. Zhendong won his game against Benedikt 6-11,11-5,11-6,11-6,11-3.

In the doubles event, the Nigeria’s top ranked player and his partner Diogo Carvalho lost 11-8,11-7,11-9, 11-6 to the pair of Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan from India.

Quadri has so far defeated Hong Kong’s Kit Kwan Ho 4-2 (11-6,5-11,11-8, 13-10, 4-11, 11-6) in the men’s singles of the preliminary round and world No.12 Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong 4-2 in the round of 16.

