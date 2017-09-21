Swansea striker Tammy Abraham has denied claims he is considering playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of England at senior international level.
Abraham who has scored twice in seven appearances for Swansea has also made himself available for selection for England, contradicting the statement earlier made by the Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, who had claimed that the youngster was interested in representing Nigeria following a fruitful discussion with the father and his agent.
The 19-year-old Abraham has featured for England at the U-18, U-19 and at the U-21 levels.
“Contrary to reports in the media today I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my National team allegiance,” Abraham declared in a statement.
“I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.
“However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide of the mark.
