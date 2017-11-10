Tammy Abraham Set For England Debut Vs Germany

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be handed his senior England debut on Friday night as the Three Lions face Germany in a friendly.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, has played for England at youth levels but was approached to player for Nigeria, where his father hails from.

The youngster has been in decent form for The 20-year-old met with Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, who has known his father for years, but Abraham turned down the chance to play for the Super Eagles. According to reports in England, Abraham is in line to start for the Three Lions against their arch-rivals Germany at Wembley the same night the Super Eagles are facing Algeria in an inconsequential World Cup qualifier. Nigeria have already qualified for Russia 2018. England coach Gareth Southgate is also expected to give debut senior caps to Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another player on loan from Chelsea, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.