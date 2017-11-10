Tammy Abraham Set For England Debut Vs Germany

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be handed his senior England debut on Friday night as the Three Lions face Germany in a friendly.
Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, has played for England at youth levels but was approached to player for Nigeria, where his father hails from.
The 20-year-old met with Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, who has known his father for years, but Abraham turned down the chance to play for the Super Eagles.
According to reports in England, Abraham is in line to start for the Three Lions against their arch-rivals Germany at Wembley the same night the Super Eagles are facing Algeria in an inconsequential World Cup qualifier.
England coach Gareth Southgate is also expected to give debut senior caps to Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another player on loan from Chelsea, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
COMMENTS
Congrats to him but he will soon know the diffrence between Cow-Skin and Real-Meat. If Ballotelli can be bood by Italians, Dessaily thrown a Banana by French,Agbolahan,John-Fash e.t.c used and dumped by England after just 2/3 matches without achieving any major career breakthrough,how much more this flash in a Pan that will not even bench Iheanacho in S/Eagles not to talk of other strikers in same position! Pls get him a permanent sit on England bench and give him sit belt because after today’s iniciation,its over for him pls. Just say bye to W/Cup and other major trophies bro.