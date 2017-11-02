Tammy Abraham Thrilled With England Call-up

By Adeboye Amosu: Tammy Abraham is delighted following his maiden call-up to the English senior national team for the international friendlies against Brazil and Germany,” reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The 20-year-old who is on loan at Swansea from English Premier League champions Chelsea had been torn between representing England or Nigeria, even though he has represented the former at the youth levels.

But his latest invitation by the Three Lions manager ,Gareth Southgate may have put an end to speculations over his international future.

“Words can’t describe the feeling, but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @ English seniors. Thanks for all the messages,” Abraham wrote on his Twitter minutes after the squad list was announced.

Southgate also handed another Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek his first invitation, along with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

Abraham has had a hand in five of Swansea’s seven league goals this season (4 goals, 1 assist), the highest ratio in the Premier League.

He has represented England at U-18, U-19 and U-21 levels.

  • GABY 20 mins

    good boy, but you will bench tire….

    un match one year of benching…

    Reply
  • ako amadi 24 mins

    Clearly if Nigeria had not asked him, the English would not have called him up. But it’s good for his career, and he’s young. So, let’s hope he ceases the opportunity and makes something out of it

    Reply
  • Gbich 29 mins

    This guy has destroyed his international future by opting to play for England. They will feature once as a substitute and dump him for good. Whereas with Nigeria he would have been worshipped lije Iwobi and Victor Moses.

    Reply

