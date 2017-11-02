By Adeboye Amosu: Tammy Abraham is delighted following his maiden call-up to the English senior national team for the international friendlies against Brazil and Germany,” reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The 20-year-old who is on loan at Swansea from English Premier League champions Chelsea had been torn between representing England or Nigeria, even though he has represented the former at the youth levels.

But his latest invitation by the Three Lions manager ,Gareth Southgate may have put an end to speculations over his international future.

“Words can’t describe the feeling, but truly blessed and honoured to be called up to @ English seniors. Thanks for all the messages,” Abraham wrote on his Twitter minutes after the squad list was announced.

Southgate also handed another Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek his first invitation, along with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

Abraham has had a hand in five of Swansea’s seven league goals this season (4 goals, 1 assist), the highest ratio in the Premier League.

He has represented England at U-18, U-19 and U-21 levels.

