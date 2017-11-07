Tammy Abraham’s England Debut Chance Brightens As Kane Pull Out Of Friendlies

2

Swansea City’s on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham’s chances of making his England debut has increased dramatically after first-choice striker Harry Kane pulled out of the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Kane and Harry Winks have joined their Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli in pulling out of the squad but West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up by Gareth Southgate for the games at Wembley on November 10 and 14.

It was confirmed on Sunday Alli would play no part in the matches due to the hamstring injury that ruled him out of Spurs’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

And Alli has been joined on the sidelines by Kane and Winks as Southgate suffers a blow in his planning for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Kane took a knock to the leg against Palace, with Spurs keen to avoid any risks being taken with his fitness, while Winks sustained an ankle problem during the same game.

 

  Derinde Harbeebullah Abolorine 3 hours

    At the end of the day, he will be saying he regret playing for England….

  Chidubem Valentine 2 hours

    Honestly Nigeria has a better squad than England

