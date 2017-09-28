Tanzania Vs Nigeria: Hosts Slash Gate Fees, Calls For a Massive Support Against Falconets

By David Meshioye:

Tanzanian FA has started strategizing to attract massive home support for the country’s U-20 women team against Nigeria’s Falconets in their Sunday’s First Round second leg match of 2019 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Falconets defeated Tanzania 3-0 in the first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.

Two goals from striker Rasheedat Ajibade and a third goal by defender Lilian Rule removed the steam from the visitors in the match.

The winners on aggregate will tackle the winners of the Morocco/Senegal clash in the Second Round in November.

The 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in four cities in France from August 7 to August 26, 2018.

Tanzania FA scribe Kidao Wilfred revealed that the the the country’s football ruling body has slashed the gate fee to Shs500 (about N80) for fans in the circuit area, while VIP spectators will pay a meagre Shs1, 000 (about N160) each for the game billed for Azam Stadium in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

“The aim is to attract many fans to look at the women’s football. Look at our team. Let’s look at our team’s strengths and be happy with them all, “ TFF Secretary-General Wilfred told tff.or.tz

